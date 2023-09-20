AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Tamikka Bryant, Nicky Kelly, and Stevey Stewart joined Today in Amarillo to discuss the upcoming Women Empowerment Brunch from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 23 at 707 S Polk St.

The event will be held as a platform to help empower, encourage, and inspire personal growth for women.

The brunch will feature keynote speakers, artwork, vendors, and a cash bar. In addition, there will be raffles and prizes that will be given away and a brunch buffet with a variety of food.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by clicking here.

