AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sophia Britto, marketing coordinator from the Don Harrington Discovery Center, joined Today in Amarillo and discussed their upcoming Teacher Resource Fair.

The free event will be hosted by the Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Discovery Center, located at 1200 Streit Dr.

The event will offer a chance for educators to learn how to utilize different tools such as virtual learning, on-campus programs, outreaches, and other educational skills.

They will also have a free supervised play area for educators who need a place for their own children to stay occupied while they are attending the fair.

To find out more about the fair, DHDC, or WBNC, click here.