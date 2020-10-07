Soddies’ “Saturday Spooktacular” to bring Halloween to downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Soddies’ “Saturday Spooktacular” outdoor family movie night, presented by Sonic, is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 at Hodgetown and is reportedly set to bring a socially-distanced and safe Halloween to downtown Amarillo.

The event, according, to the Soddies, will feature the showing of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” along with the pre-movie, socially distanced trick-or-treating around the concourse, costume contests, and more.

Tickets for the event are limited and on sale now online at www.SodPoodles.com or here, over the phone at 806-803-9547, or in-person at the Hodgetown box office.

According to the event, social distancing protocols will be in effect and enforced by Hodgetown staff, and masks are required upon entry, exit, and while moving about the stadium. Entrance will be located at the left-field (north) gates, which open at 5 p.m., and the movie is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Additionally, only clear, plastic totes/bags and empty candy buckets/bags are allowed through the gates.

From 5 – 6:30 p.m., attendees will be able to participate in outdoor, socially-distanced trick or treating around the stadium. Sponsors and partners from the community will be present at individual tables to visit, with pre-packaged goodie/candy bags. There will also be a costume contest held for best individual adult/child costume, and best group/family costume. All costumes worn at the event must be family friendly.

Seating will be available for purchase including on-field, reserved square spaces, hospitality suites, and individual bowl suites.

More information on Hodgetown’s COVID-19 Readiness Plan and protocols can be found here.