AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nichole Robinson joined Today in Amarillo on Friday morning with Sneakers the Spiny-Tailed Lizard. Robinson also talked about the zoo’s upcoming Boo at the Zoo event.

Boo at the Zoo

The Amarillo Zoo is hosting their Boo at the Zoo event on Oct. 13 and 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature Halloween-themed activities, costumed characters, animal enrichment, treat stations, crafts, games, and more!

Tickets are $6 a person and those interested can pre-purchase tickets starting Sept. 13 by clicking here.

