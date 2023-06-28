AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Smile Big Texas is hosting its second annual Neon Nebula event out at the Starlight Ranch this Friday.

The Neon Nebula is a chance for the community to come together and celebrate Pride Month and a fun-filled day full of vendors, food, and entertainment. It will be at the Starlight Ranch Event Center (1415 Sunrise Dr.) on Friday, June 30 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are on sale on the Smile Big Texas website, or you can get tickets at the gate for $50. They encourage all attendees to bring their own chairs and wear neon or black light-reactive colors to be fully immersed in the light show.

