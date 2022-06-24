AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo will be hosting events all through the summer.

From now until August 13th, they will have a Safari show at 11 a.m. with some of their education staff. You can meet some of the animal ambassadors up close. They will also have Keeper Chats and Animal Enrichments at 1 p.m. You can follow their Facebook and Instagram to see the full schedule.

In addition, this summer you can get wild at the Amarillo Zoo with their Summer Camps. Children 6-12 years old can sign up for one of the themed camps. Meet the Zoo’s flying animal ambassadors in Mighty Wings from June 27th to July 1st. Get in touch with your inner scientist with Animals in S.T.E.A.M. from July 11th to 15th. And discover various ecosystems with Eco-explorers from August 1st to 5th.

You can get tickets and find out more about the zoo over on their website.