Sleep while you work with this nap desk

If you need a quick afternoon nap at work, you need this piece of furniture. It transforms from an office desk into a bed and even includes a small television.

Ever want to take a nap during work?

This office desk might be able to help.

A designer at Studio NL has the perfect solution for when you need to a quick break from the work grind.

This multipurpose furniture serves as a desk for your normal office hours.

Then when you’re fading out you can swipe your items off the desk, slide the top backwards and fold out a mattress at the bottom.

You can then lay down and even watch t-v on a tucked away screen.

Unfortunately for nappers, the desk is just a prototype for now.