Sleep while you work with this nap desk

Ever want to take a nap during work?
This office desk might be able to help.
A designer at Studio NL has the perfect solution for when you need to a quick break from the work grind.
This multipurpose furniture serves as a desk for your normal office hours.
Then when you’re fading out you can swipe your items off the desk, slide the top backwards and fold out a mattress at the bottom.
You can then lay down and even watch t-v on a tucked away screen.
Unfortunately for nappers, the desk is just a prototype for now.