Skull of smallest known dinosaur found in amber

Researchers say they've discovered a fossil of the smallest dinosaur ever found: The complete skull of a previously unknown species of bird-like dinosaur was found trapped in a chunk of 99-million-year-old amber.

(CNN) — Not all dinosaurs fit the stereotype of massive and terrifying.

For example, this guy might not make it into the next Jurassic Park movie.

Researchers say it’s a fossil of the smallest dinosaur ever found.

The complete skull of a previously unknown species of bird-like dinosaur was found in a Myanmar mine trapped in a chunk of 99-million-year-old amber.

It’s smaller than the size of the tiniest hummingbird alive today.

Its head was the size of a thumbnail.

The jaw was packed with more than 100 serrated teeth.

And its eyes were bulging and lizard-like.

Despite its teeny-tiny stature, researchers say the creature was likely a predator.

A paper on the fascinating find was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

More from MyHighPlains.com: