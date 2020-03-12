Skull of smallest known dinosaur found in amber

(CNN) — Not all dinosaurs fit the stereotype of massive and terrifying.
For example, this guy might not make it into the next Jurassic Park movie.
Researchers say it’s a fossil of the smallest dinosaur ever found.
The complete skull of a previously unknown species of bird-like dinosaur was found in a Myanmar mine trapped in a chunk of 99-million-year-old amber.
It’s smaller than the size of the tiniest hummingbird alive today.
Its head was the size of a thumbnail.
The jaw was packed with more than 100 serrated teeth.
And its eyes were bulging and lizard-like.
Despite its teeny-tiny stature, researchers say the creature was likely a predator.
A paper on the fascinating find was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- TBI: Remains confirmed to be missing 15-month-old
- Texas 3-year-old left behind on school field trip
- Pepsi reaches deal to buy Rockstar Energy
- Verizon launches Yahoo Mobile $40/mon service
- ‘Queer Eye’ renewed for season 6