Single Parent Day is honoring all Single Parents for their hard work

Kathy McGee from Buckner International in West Texas stopped by to tell us about Single Parent Day, a holiday to honor all the single mothers and fathers who work hard to give good lives for their kids.

According to Buckner International, 42% of single-mother families in Texas live in poverty. And Dallas ranks 90th out of the 100 largest metros for the place for single parents to live. Houston ranks as the single worst of the cities.

President Ronald Reagan declared March 21st Single Parent Day in 1984, citing that at the time, half of America’s youth will have grown up with a single parent at some point in their lives.