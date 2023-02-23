AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Haley Sparks from Rebuilt Life Coaching joined us on Today in Amarillo to show us some simple cardio you can do at home. Jumping Jacks, jump squats, burpees, and plank mountain climbers are all effective ways you can raise your heart rate and keep the body warm for the day.

Getting enough sleep can also help with your physical restoration, mood regulation, and the strengthening of your immune system. If you don’t get enough sleep, you can help by eating a nutritious breakfast with protein and veggies.

You can learn more about Rebuilt Life Fitness Coaching on her website.