From missing work deadlines, to being stressed at work or at home - these are the top signs you need to take a vacation, according to a new study.

(FOX NEWS) — Think you need a vacation?

Turns out you’re not alone.

A new “One Poll” study now revealing the top signs you may need a break from your everyday life.

Researchers examining 2,000 Americans found two in five people say fatigue is what drives them to book a vacation.

This, while roughly 40 percent say stress related to their families and work makes them crave a trip.

The study found people to be most stressed out during the holiday season.

Adding, close to 50 percent of people say they need a trip to recharge after spending a holiday with their families.

Analysts say the average person mutters the phrase “I need a vacation” at least three times a week.