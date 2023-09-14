AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Aric and Dylan Mercado from Shredder’s MMA joined Today in Amarillo on Thursday morning and demonstrated some kickboxing moves and techniques. They also talked about the different classes that are offered at Shredder’s for both kids and adults.

Aric Mercado also spent a moment discussing his upcoming match that is set to take place in Tulsa, Okla. on Sept. 17.

You can find out more information about Shredder’s MMA on their Facebook Page.

