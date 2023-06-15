AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Shredder’s MMA joined us on Today in Amarillo to give us a look at some of their Jiu-Jitsu moves and talk about some of their summer classes, along with a collaboration announcement between KAMR Local 4 News and Shredder’s.

Shredder’s MMA will have morning Jui-Jitsu from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., a Kids “NoGi” Summer Camp from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Kid’s Open Mat from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Adult “NoGi” Jiu-Jitsu 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Striking/MMA from 7:00 p.m. to 8:15pm.

In addition, as part of a social media series, Digital Content Host/Producer Erin Rosas is set to train for 13-weeks in Jiu Jitsu. Weekly videos will go up on the KAMR Facebook page to document her training progress.

