AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Aric Mercado, owner of Shredder’s MMA, along with his brother Dylan Mercado joined Today in Amarillo to show some advanced Jiu-Jitsu moves.

Shredder’s MMA went on to demo sweep moves that can create an open path for the armbar position or more dominant techniques along with the side control position when grappling.

Shredder’s offers classes and seminars incorporating Jiu-Jitsu, Defense Training, Muay Thai, and MMA.

You can find Shredder’s MMA at 14601 Soncy Road or on their Facebook page.

