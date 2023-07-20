AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Aric Mercado, owner of Shredder’s MMA, and Dylan Mercado joined Today in Amarillo to demonstrate some of their more advanced Jiu-Jitsu grappling moves.

Some of the moves that were demonstrated were the flying sweep, triangle, and armbar. These are all taught at Shredder’s at a more advanced level.

They also talked about their programs and how you could sign up and get enrolled in their classes.

You can find Shredders MMA at 14601 Soncy Road or on their Facebook page.

