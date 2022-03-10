Amarillo (KAMR-KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department is hosting a motorcycle skills and training challenge for law enforcement motors officers and civilian riders. The event will provide experienced riders with a chance to hone their skills and give beginners an opportunity to learn from the experts.

The 3-day event will be hosted in downtown Amarillo at the Amarillo Civic Center. Participants and spectators will be able to see skillful competitions, plus dozens of vendor booths and food trucks.

All proceeds from the event will go to the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle, which provides assistance to families of peace officers and firefighters injured or killed in the line of duty.

Registration is limited to the first 100 paying participants. You can register at ironhorseshootout.com.