AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tamika Bryant joined Today in Amarillo on Friday morning and discussed an upcoming Trunks or Treats event being held at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1001 N Hayden Street on Sunday.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and will include food trucks, a 360 machine, a live DJ, and plenty of candy.

