AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tamikka Bryant and Pastor Edward joined Today in Amarillo and discussed the upcoming first annual Community. Church. Christ. celebration on Oct. 1.

The event is free and will begin with a drive-up prayer at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Parking Lot, located at 1001 N Hayden St.

There will also be free food and block party festivities to follow the worship.

