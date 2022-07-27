AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is welcoming nearly 100 motorcycle riders from across the nation for their first-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out. Riders will showcase their skills and training alongside other law enforcement motors officers and civilians.

The event will take place over three days in the afternoon from August 4- 6 in the Amarillo Civic Center north parking lot. It will give experienced riders a chance to hone their skills as well as give novice riders an opportunity to learn from the best.

All proceeds from the Iron Horse Shoot Out will go to benefit the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle, which helps families of certified peace officers and firefighters who were killed or injured in the line of duty. They also provide law enforcement and firefighting agencies with life-protecting equipment.

For more information, you can visit ironhorseshootout.com