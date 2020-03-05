Shamrock is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with 3 days of events

Shamrock, Texas is getting ready to celebrate the 74th St. Patrick’s Day celebration. It will be a 3-day event beginning Friday, March 13th, with professional magician Jonathan Meyer and the debut of Miss Irish Rose.

Then on Saturday, they will have the annual parade beginning at 10:30 am running right down Main Street, followed by dozens of events including the Ranch Rodeo and Open Bronc Ride, Carnival, Motorcycle Rally & Poker Run, and more…

Then Sunday at 9 am, they will have the Gravel Grinder Bike Ride, followed by the opening of the Carnival and Arts and Crafts Show at noon, with even more scheduled for later in the day.