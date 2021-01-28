Send a sweet treat for someone special this Valentine’s Day

You can give someone special a sweet treat this Valentine’s Day with the Opportunity School Valentine’s cookie delivery.

For $25, you can purchase two dozen thumbprint cookies, packaged in a decorative box, and delivered to the Amarillo location of your choice on Friday, Feb. 12.

To ensure your Valentine’s day delivery cookie orders arrive on time, they will need to be ordered no later than Monday, Feb. 8.

Proceeds go to the Opportunity School, a local program that has been providing early learning for children in Amarillo.