Seeing Double: Five Sets Of Twins Graduate Together

The ten siblings make up 15 percent of New York's Spencer Van-Etten Central High School's graduating class.

(WETM/NBC News) The term “double-vision” can be used to describe part of the Spencer Van-Etten Central High School’s class of 2020. This year, the high school is honoring five sets of twins.

Spencer Van-Etten has 65 seniors, with 10 being a twin.

“Half the time I don’t see her as my twin,” said Phoebe Delmage-Brodie. “I see her as my sister and my best friend.”

Phoebe’s sister, Alexis, said that your twin can be your best friend.

“I think it’s cool,” said Brianna Noviello.

“But it’s tiring in the sense that you have someone that looks like you. Somebody will think I’m her and vice-versa but you always have a best friend there,” said her twin sister Jaylene.

Read more: https://bit.ly/30wGCBJ

More from MyHighPlains.com: