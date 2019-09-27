School banning 5th graders from dating

An Indiana elementary school implemented a no-dating policy for its fifth graders but some parents say the new policy goes too far.

(FOX NEWS) — Some parents in Indiana got quite the shock this week when their children were banned from dating at school.

A group of fifth-grade teachers at Riverside Elementary School in Jeffersonville sent this letter home to parents stating the students had until Wednesday to end their romantic relationships.

The letter claims the fifth graders are getting together and breaking up too quickly causing many broken hearts and distraction in the classroom.

The note sparking outrage among some parents who argue the school has no right to put a deadline on their children’s relationships.

One mother saying she understands the logic behind it, but the zero-dating policy goes too far.

The school followed up with a clarification claiming the wording of the letter misrepresented the teachers’ intentions.

School officials saying the team of teachers only wanted to protect their students’ feeling.