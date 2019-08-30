Scammer tells police captain she will be arrested

(CNN) – A woman in North Carolina got a phone call from a man trying to scam her out of her personal information.

He claimed she was going to be arrested if she didn’t provide him with her social security number and bank account information.

But this just wasn’t any woman, Ann Stephens is the captain of the Apex Police Department!

So Stephens used her experience to show how to deal with phone scammers.

When the man told Stephens she was facing charges and a Sheriff’s Deputy was on the way she gave him the address for the police department.

Stephens had someone record the conversation and then posted this video to the Police Department’s Facebook page.

Needless to say, the scammer didn’t get anything from her!

Stephens wants to remind others, “don’t ever give out your information. And don’t verify information even if they have it.”