AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Today we are sad to announce that our co-worker and friend Angelina Perez will not be returning to KAMR Local 4 News.

Angelina worked here for eight years and did nothing less than amazing work to tell you, the viewers at home what is going on in Amarillo.

We will miss her dearly here at the station and wish her nothing but the best moving forward.