The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting Samplin Under the Stars this Thursday, August 15th from 7 pm to 9 pm.

They will have a wide selection of stuff to try while you are out that evening including food, cigars, and 5 bars stocked with craft beers, vodkas, whiskeys, wines, and more. They will also feature entertainment by Nelson Page and Gary Wayne.

You can get tickets by calling (806) 352-6513. Tickets are $30 if you buy them in advance, $40 at the door, and just $20 for Members.