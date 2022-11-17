AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Christmas season approaches, the Salvation Army has started its Red Kettle campaign. Volunteers will be standing outside local businesses gathering donations for families who are struggling and may live paycheck to paycheck.

They will be out ringing bells Monday through Saturday through Christmas Eve. The Salvation Army in Amarillo and Canyon raised $150,000 last year and hopes to raise even more this year.

They are also giving people a cashless way to donate. Donors can give using their smartphone to scan the code right at the kettle. They are able to take Apple Pay, Google Pay, Paypal, and Venmo.

If you would like to volunteer to be a ringer or help out with the Salvation Army, you can go to their website to learn more.