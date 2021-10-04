Run in-person or virtually this year for the Sunshine for Charlotte 5k

The Sunshine for Charlotte 5k is both virtual and in-person this year. You can join them on Oct. 23 at Medi Park to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The run will include a commemorative medal, T-shirt, Sunshine for Charlotte Card, a letter from the race organizers, and helping out families with sick children in our area.

The race is in memory of Charlotte Price, who died in the hospital from complications after being born prematurely. The family stayed with the Ronald McDonald House as they battled her illness and they are now looking to give back to help more families with children who have severe illnesses.

You can find more information here.