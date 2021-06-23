Roof Maxx joins us this morning on Today in Today in Amarillo

The summer heat not only affects us here across the panhandles, but it also affects our roofs. Matthew & Rupert Brashears III joined us this morning on Today in Amarillo to talk about the services that Roof Maxx has to offer. Roof Maxx not only rejuvenates asphalt shingles, but they also include roof maintenance that will seal any leaks or cracks that exist. They can replace missing shingles, but if need be they are also able to replace the entire roof. The soy bean soy methyl ester liquid combined is a nature mixed with science concoction. They both provide long lasting flexibility; up to 15 years , on your roof. Tree trimming and gutter cleaning is an additional service that is offered as well.

Customer financing options are available. Contact them at (806) 425-1176 or visit their Facebook webpage here.