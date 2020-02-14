Rom-com “First Lady” premiering at Amarillo theater Valentine’s Day weekend

The independent film “First Lady” is premiering this weekend and you can go see it at the Amarillo UA theater.

The film is about a woman who runs for the office of First Lady while not being married to the president. After her husband President Morales dies in office, his widow Kate agrees to help the Vice President in his bid for the presidency.

But the fairy-tale prince of her youth returns as a king and offers her a much better than First Lady. Kate is then torn choosing between a promise and her calling.

The movie is rated PG and is fun for the whole family.

The film will be at the UA Amarillo Star 14 theater at I-40 and Soncy. On Saturday, February 15th, the stars of the film will have a meet and greet at 6 pm before the 7 pm show. They will be signing autographs and taking pictures with the public.