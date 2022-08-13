AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hoodoo Mural Festival is returning to downtown Amarillo this year. This family-friendly event features music and art right in the heart of the yellow city.

Artists from across the nation will gather to create murals in collaboration with local business owners across the city. And on Saturday, October 1st, downtown will be filled with music from DJs like Neil Frances and Flamingosis and many more. They will also feature a Silent Disco and local restaurants can serve as a VIP lounge, featuring curated mixes.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $125 for VIP. You can find out more on the festival’s website.