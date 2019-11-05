Riders mount up for the World Championship Ranch Rodeo this week

The World Championship Ranch Rodeo is this week and many ranches will be competing for the title in all kinds of events.

Tickets are available online at the Panhandle Tickets website.

Here is a full list of the events from the WRCA website:

Wednesday, November 6

6 p.m. Kickoff Celebration & Intro to 2019 WCRR Teams – Regency Room

Thursday, November 7

9 a.m. Kids Cowboy Camp – AISD

9 – 11 a.m Special Kids Ranch Rodeo – Arena

1 – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall

1 – 7:30 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall

1 – 7:30 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Heritage Room

1 p.m. WCRR Contestants Team Meeting – Grand Plaza

To follow: WCRR Contestants Picture – Arena

7 p.m. 1st Performance 24th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena

Friday, November 8

7 a.m. – 11 a.m. Ranch Horse Show: Wrangler, Ranch Hand, & Junior Horse – Arena

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Heritage Room

11:30 – 3:30 p.m. WRCA Jr. & Sr. Youth Cow Horse Championship – Arena

1:30 p.m. WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza

4 – 5 p.m. Ranch Horse Show: Senior Horse – Arena

7 p.m. 2nd Performance 24th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena

Saturday, November 9

7 – 10 a.m. Ranch Horse Show: Cowboy – Arena

9 – 10 a.m. Sanctioned Rodeo Meeting – Grand Plaza

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Heritage Room

10 a.m. – Noon Crisis & Scholarship Brunch & Auction – Glass Room/ East Concourse

Noon – WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza

1 – 3 p.m. WRCA Invitational Ranch Gelding Sale – Arena

3 – 5 p.m. Cowboys: A Documentary Portrait by Bud Force & John Langmore – Globe News Center

7 p.m. 3rd Performance 24th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena

Sunday, November 10

10 a.m. – Noon Cowboy Church & Christian Cowboy Gathering – Auditorium

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Heritage Room

11 a.m. WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza

2 p.m. 4th Performance 24th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena

Following performance Ranch Horse Show runoff

6 p.m. WCRR Awards & Contestants Party – Grand Plaza

**Cowboy Poets & Musicians will play sets in the Glass Room and on concourse stages throughout the day. Exact schedule to be available at the rodeo.