Ride to help Gracie’s Project with Hogs for Paws

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Gracie’s Project will have their first Hogs for Paws motorcycle run this Saturday, June 19th. The run will start at 1 pm leaving and returning from Tripp’s Harley. Tickets are $25 per rider or $40 per couple.

Gracie’s Project is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals in the Texas Panhandle that would otherwise be at high risk for euthanasia. They provide spay and neuter services, shots, vet care, housing, and other necessary essentials until the animals are rehabilitated and adopted by a forever family.

They rely on the community’s help to volunteer or help fund their endeavors and save our local forgotten animals. If you would like to donate to Gracie’s Project, you can learn more on their website.