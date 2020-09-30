Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Purple Heart Medal Presentation to Gold Star Family

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center is hosting a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Purple Heart Medal Presentation on the day before its Education Center opens to the public.

The ceremony will happen Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Following the ribbon-cutting, officials from the Department of Texas, Military, Order of the Purple Heart will present a Purple Heart Medal to the family of Captain Eric Das, 333rd Fighter Squadron, Seymore Johnson Air Force Base North Carolina.

Captain Das, a native of Amarillo, was killed in Iraq in 2003. Captain Das’ father, Bruce Das, is president of the Board of the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center.

The Education Center opens on Thursday, Oct 1.

According to the War Memorial Center, the multi-media center features interactive kiosks for visitors to learn about America’s 11 wars from the Revolutionary War to Afghanistan. Visitors will view artifacts from World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

One of the exhibit’s reported highlights the only battle in U.S. military history in which every soldier was awarded the Medal of Honor – a battle that took place here in the Texas Panhandle.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

