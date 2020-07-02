Rhino enjoys a mud bath in Indonesia

An endangered rhino is seen rolling around in the mud in an Indonesian national park

(FOX NEWS) — A rare rhino cools off in the mud in an Indonesian national park.

An endangered Javan Rhino is spotted rolling around in a muddy bath.

Experts estimate the male to be about seven years old.

They say the animal was using the pool of water to regulate its body temperature in the Indonesian heat.

The Javan Rhinos are said to be the most endangered species of rhino facing extinction largely due to poachers.

This bathing Javan is believed to be one of just 72 left in the wild.

