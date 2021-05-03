Revivify Coffee joins us bright and early this morning

Daniel Spitler and his daughter Cora Spitler joined us early this morning on Today in Amarillo. Daniel, who serves as the Executive Director of Life Challenge of Amarillo, shares with us the story behind Revivify Coffee. Owned and operated by Life Challenge of Amarillo, Revivify Coffee is roasted and packaged by students from within the program. All proceeds go to support the ministry of Life Challenge.

Find them Saturday nights over at Route 66. They will also be hosting a fundraising event occurring on May 13th. To find out more, visit their webpage here and click here to visit their Facebook page.