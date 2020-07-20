Restaurant burns tables used by Jeffrey Epstein & Harvey Weinstein

A New York restaurant, frequented by Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein, torches the tables the two men often sat at to be "Free of the sleaze"

(FOX NEWS) — A popular restaurant on New York’s Long Island destroys tables used by Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

At 75 Main Restaurant and lounge in Southampton, workers and patrons joined the owner in an elaborate session to burn a VIP table once used by Epstein and Weinstein.

The owner, Zach Erdem, first demolished the table with an ax and sledgehammer then he poured lighter fluid and set it on fire symbolically cutting ties with toxic and controversial public figures.

Erdem said in a statement, “Our tables will now be free of the sleaze that was brought on by these sex abusers that used their money and power in appropriately.”

The restaurant will make a new VIP table free from any bad history.

More from MyHighPlains.com: