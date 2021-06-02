Refresh your fitness with ‘Reset’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Amarillo Public Health Department to give people an exciting new health and wellness opportunity with the Reset program.

They will have block parties this week featuring new ways to reset your life with youth fit and play activities, live nutrition and cooking demonstrations, and 15 minute fun fitness sessions from a variety of personal trainers.

All shapes and sizes are encouraged to attend and they will have something for everyone. The event is free to attend and is open to the public.

They will be from 5:30 to 8:00 pm at the following parks:

June 2 at San Jacinto park

June 3 at El Alamo park

and June 4 at Warford Activity Center

For more information contact: info@amarilloparks.org or follow their Facebook page.