AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Redemptive Word Church is set to host its Back to School Block Party on Saturday for the community to enjoy.

It all goes down from noon until 3 p.m. at Redemptive Word Church, located at 4400 S. Washington Street in Amarillo.

The party will feature a bouncy house, a basketball goal, cornhole tables, food, drinks, snow cones and hydration stations.

Organizers told myhighplains.com that the GOTCHA Girls will also be setting up their annual pop-up shop that’s geared toward entrepreneurship at the event.

Founder Tasha Sims said that the GOTCHA Girls, which is an acronym for Girls Of Truth, Christ, Honor and Acceptance, will have several booths featuring a variety of different topics and activities.

The party is free and open to the public.

For more information visit Redemptive Word Church on Instagram and Facebook.

Connect with the GOTCHA Girls on Facebook, or click here.