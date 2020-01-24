RCSO Cornhole Madness Tournament is coming up

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is inviting you out to their annual Cornhole Madness Tournament. They will be out at the Randall County Event Center at 1111 E. Loop 355 on Saturday, February 1st.

Last year, 40 teams competed in the tournament and organizers are hoping to have more entries this year. Team registrations are $50 per team and the first toss is at 8:30 AM.

All proceeds will go to benefit the Randall County Employee Assistance fund, which provides help for RCSO employees with unforeseen financial hardships.

You can find more information, registrations, and who is sponsoring this year’s events at the Randal County Sheriff’s Office Cornhole Facebook page.