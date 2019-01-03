Rare Whale Shark Surprises Fishing Charter
(WPTV) A group of fishermen were treated to a rare sight last weekend off the coast of Fort Pierce, Florida.
"I heard whale shark and thought he was joking," said Captain Alek Loudakis of the Fort Pierce Lady charter fishing boat.
The whale shark, estimated to be about 20 feet long, spent some time drifting around the boat as crew and fishermen recorded it with cell phones.
Whale sharks are regarded as the largest fish in the ocean and are usually found in the waters around Mexico.
