AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Type One Area Diabetic Support or TOADS is hosting a Shoot Out to raise funds to help people with Type 1 diabetes. It will be a day filled with a clay shooting competition, horse races, silent and live auctions, dinner, dancing, and more.

They will be out at River Breaks Ranch on Oct. 8. Check-in starts at 1 p.m. and the dinner begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $275 for an individual shooter, $1,000 for a team of 4, and $50 for just the evening events.

You can check out a full schedule of events over on the TOADS Facebook Page.