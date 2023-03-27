AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local woman Cathy Williams is helping to raise money for a family who has been through some hard times.

Now-44-year-old Taylor Willis was just eight years old when her mother died after a tooth filling at the dentist. Then in 2020, Taylor was diagnosed with breast cancer, and her only living sibling, a 35-year-old brother, died of COVID-19. One year later, she would lose her father to health complications. Williams says Taylor has not had an easy life, but she has kept her faith and support from her husband and son.

Finances have been one of the biggest obstacles on Taylor’s journey, so that is why Williams helped start the Taylor’s Fun(d) Walk. It will be a 2k walk at John Stiff Park on Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. You can partner with the event by donating $100 or your best gift. And they will be selling t-shirts for $15 for anyone who wants to participate in the walk.

You can learn more about the event or pre-order your shirts by contacting Cathy Williams by calling 806-683-9013 or sending an email to simscathy1996@yahoo.com.

