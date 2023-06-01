AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Rachel Smith from Kaizen Yoga joined us on Today in Amarillo to teach us some basic yoga techniques and detailed the classes that are offered at the studio.

There are also many benefits to yoga like stress management, improved flexibility, weight reduction, cardio health, and more.

Kaizen Yoga holds classes 6 days a week. Find out more about Kaizen Yoga on their Facebook Page or find a class on the website here.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.