Quiznos proposes to cater your wedding

How you can win an all-you-can-eat sandwich buffet on your big day

(FOX NEWS) — Ok, you “lady leapers”. Your day’s coming up to propose marriage.

Quiznos has its own proposal for you after you “pop” the question to him.

Quiznos leaping to your honor for your actual wedding day with an all you-can-eat sandwich buffet.

If you ladies propose marriage on February 29th, “leap day” and you capture the moment you win.

Search Quiznos and “take the leap year plunge” online, go to the site and follow directions to enter.

The proposal must be hashtagged with “hashtag-say-yes-to Quiznos” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to qualify.

You can submit on February 29th. The winner will be chosen by March 31st.

The “leap day” marriage tradition for ladies goes back to the 5th century when men “waited to long” to make marriage proposals.

