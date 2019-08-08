Purple and green Halloween cereal hit the shelves

A company known for its pop culture collectibles releasing purple and green cereal ahead of the Halloween holiday.

(FOX NEWS) – Two of Disney’s villains will show up on cereal boxes soon just in time to give your “nightmares” but in a fun way.

Funko, a pop culture collectibles company, is teaming up with Spirit Halloween and Spencer’s gifts to give you some treats for your kids and no tricks.

“Ursula”, the sea witch from “The Little Mermaid” and “Oogie Boogie”, the baddie from Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” are ready to haunt your kids’ cereal bowls.

The multigrain cereals come with a pocket-sized toy of the character.

The boxes are ready now for pre-order and should ship around September 11th.