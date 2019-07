CANYON, Texas — The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will host the TX vs. KC BBQ showdown July 20 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on the PPHM east lawn. Community members can purchase tickets in advance at Panhandleplains.org for $25 or at the event for $40, though only 200 tickets are available.

The event will include competing teams representing Texas or Kansas City style barbecue; teams will cook spare ribs and brisket for a panel of judges and attending community members. Judges will then choose the best Kansas City team, the best Texas team and the best overall entry according to the foods’ aroma, taste, appearance, smoke ring and tenderness. Attendees can also vote for their favorite team to win the people’s choice award. The event acts as a tie-in for the ‘Cattle, Cowboys and Culture’ exhibition now on display at PPHM.