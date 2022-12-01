CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is holding its annual Christmas Open House this Saturday, December 3rd from 10 am to 4 pm.

The museum will have a lot of fun-filled holiday activities like visits with Santa and Mrs. Clause, holiday-themed crafts, Christmas stories read by the fire, Christmas songs performed by local choirs, and even a station to make and decorate Christmas cookies.

The event is free, but the suggested admission is one can of food per person to benefit the High Plains Food Bank.