PPHM invites you to their Christmas Open House

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is celebrating Christmas with their Christmas Open House.

They will have decorations, crafts, Christmas carolers, an opportunity to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and a recreation of what Christmas was like for the Pioneers on the plains. They will also have a place for you to take family photos.

It will be Friday, December 6th from 6 pm to 9 pm and Saturday, December 7th from 1 pm to 5 pm. Admission is free, but they do encourage you to bring one canned food donation per person to be given to the High Plains Food Bank.

