Power of Hope: Teen breaks into film and animation industry

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KAMR/KCIT) – Kalia Love Jones, remember that name, because the California resident is one of the youngest minorities to break into the film and animation industry.

At just 14-years-old, Jones tells us her main goal is to inspire girls just like her.

“I love animation , I love cartoons,” Jones said.

Jones’ love for cartoons has turned into a passion project. She’s directed and produced her first short film, “Power of Hope”.

“It tells the story of a young girl who is trying to striving to become an architect but as she’s aspiring to reach that goal all these obstacles are getting in their way and preventing her from reaching that goal,” Jones added.

Jones said former First Lady Michelle Obama was the inspiration behind the short film.

“We used her speech in the film, she’s so inspiring to me she’s so inspiring to other people as well and I thought it was important to have her in the film,” Jones said.

So far the Power of Hope has been screened at several film festivals in the Los Angeles area. Jones said her story doesn’t stop there.

“I just love film making and story telling but I have a main goal with this film and it’s to inspire young girls like me who want to become filmmakers and become successful and reach their dreams,” Jones explained. “I hope someday I’ll be able to own my own studio.”

“Power of Hope” was recently nominated for an NAACP Image Award and currently has a handful of other nominations.

“The Power of Hope” animated short film will be screened at the Pan African Film and Arts Festival. Click here to watch.